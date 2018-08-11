Job turns into a real cliffhanger

Railway workers carried out maintenance works on Thursday to ensure the safety of a railway line in central China's Henan province.

The workers perched precariously against the cliff to clear loose rocks and reinforce the rock face with cement above a tunnel of the Houma-Yueshan Railway ahead of the rainy season. This is to ensure the safe operation of the railway.

The railway is an important transportation channel for coal in the country.

The mountains along the line are mostly limestone structures that are vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.