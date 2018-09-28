Ivor Prickett

Most recently Ivor’s work has focused on the fight to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, with a particular focus on the battle for Mosul. Working exclusively for the The New York Times he spent months on the ground reporting in both words and pictures.

His work in Iraq and Syria earned him first prize in the General News Stories category of the 2018 World Press Photo and he was named as a finalist in the Breaking News Photography category of the Pulitzer Prizes. The entire body of work titled ‘End of the Caliphate’ is due to be made into a book by German publisher Steidl in 2019.

Based in the region since 2009 Ivor documented the 'Arab Spring' uprisings in Egypt and Libya, working simultaneously on editorial assignments and his own long term projects.

Travelling to more than ten countries between 2012 and 2015 he documented the Syrian refugee crisis in the region as well as Europe, working closely in collaboration with UNHCR to produce the body of work ‘Seeking Shelter’.

‘Dreams of a Homeland’ is the result of spending extended periods of time in northern Iraq and Syria with the Kurdish people striving for recognition in the region.

With a particular interest in the aftermath of war and its humanitarian consequences, his early projects focused on stories of displaced people throughout the Balkans and Caucasus and culminated in the form of ‘Returning Home’.

Ivor’s work has been recognised through a number of prestigious awards including POYI, Foam Talent, The Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize and The Ian Parry Scholarship.

His pictures have been exhibited widely at institutions such as The Getty Gallery London, Foam Gallery Amsterdam and The National Portrait Gallery London. He is represented by Panos Pictures in London and holds a degree in Documentary Photography from the University of Wales Newport.

Ivor is involved in the panel discussion on Oct 19, 7pm and a talk on Oct 20, 3pm.