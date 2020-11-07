It's the queue for virus testing

Long queues snaked outside the Miller Park stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week, but the visitors were not there to catch a baseball game.

Since Oct 19, the parking area at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team has been used as the main Covid-19 testing site in the city.

This photograph, showing the queue on Thursday, was shot with a drone and has been rotated 90 degrees.

The drive-through testing site, which can administer about 2,000 tests a day, saw some of its busiest days this week.

A local news outlet reported that 2,411 people were tested there on Monday, while some people were turned away because the site was over capacity.

Tuesday also saw a large turnout, with staff warning of a 21/2 hour waiting time 30 minutes or so after testing began at 11am, a local news site reported.

The site tested 2,382 people on Tuesday.

The city's health department said it is considering increasing the testing capacity at Miller Park.

There are also plans to open the site for testing on Saturdays soon. It is currently open only from Mondays to Fridays.

Milwaukee has two smaller community testing sites which can each test about 400 people a day.

