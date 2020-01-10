It's selfie time, come rain or shine

Visitors to Cantarranas, a small municipality near Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, are greeted with colourful murals and artworks on the streets.

The vibrant murals have turned Cantarranas into a creative and aesthetic centre ensconced in rural Honduras.

Known as "Pueblo Selfie", or selfie village, the charming municipality has attracted thousands of tourists - both foreign and national - because of its lively street art. Last November, Cantarranas was declared the "Largest Open Gallery in Central America" after presenting its 126 large-scale paintings.