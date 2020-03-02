It's New York, not the Frozen movie

Houses in Hamburg, New York, looked like they belonged in a scene from the movie Frozen, as western New York was hit by blizzard conditions from Friday to Saturday, as well as by the biggest "lake effect" snow of the season.

According to an ABC news online report, the United States' National Weather Service called this lake effect snow band a "monster" that stretched for more than 800km from northern Michigan to Canada and into western New York.

Wind gusts have climbed to over 95kmh in some areas, blowing snow and causing low visibility.

Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region in east-central North America during late autumn and winter. It occurs when cold air moves across the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes. This can lead to the formation of clouds and sometimes intense bands of snow in localised areas.

The wild weather is expected to take a turn this week, as temperatures warm to a high of about 10 deg C.