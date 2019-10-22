It's love-all for Nadal

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, 33, married his partner of 14 years, Ms Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca last Saturday.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, a 17th-century Mallorcan fortress.

Several tennis players and former king of Spain Juan Carlos I were among the reported 350 guests who attended the private ceremony, which was reportedly catered by Michelin-star chef Quique Dacosta.

The Daily Mirror reported that the couple went to great lengths to protect their wedding from prying eyes, from closing the airspace above the fortress to arranging special buses to ferry guests.

The couple got engaged in May last year but have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Ms Perello, who works in insurance and is also a project director at the Rafa Nadal Foundation, had been introduced to the tennis ace by his sister, Ms Maribel Nadal.