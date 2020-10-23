It's cool to dine in safety of dome

Shoppers enjoyed spending some time in their own bubble at the Outdoor Plaza of Capitol Singapore on Tuesday, dining safely in transparent air-conditioned domes.

The 10 domes, open to the public since Oct 10, are available for booking. In line with safe distancing measures, a maximum of five are allowed in each dome, and mixing of groups between domes is discouraged. Each group may use the dome for two hours.

Diners can order food from nearby eateries in the mall as well as restaurants from the Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski. There are also complimentary board games on loan so one can have a battle of wits with friends and family.

The domes are wiped down after each group leaves, and at the end of the day disinfectant fogging is done - so visitors can relax in the domes with peace of mind.

To make a reservation, write in to enquiry@capitolsingapore.com