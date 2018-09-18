It's a bird... it's a plane... it's Flyboard man

Lewis Hamilton was not the only winning speedster at the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Just like the villain Green Goblin in the Spider-Man comics, this man was spotted zipping through the air on a flying hoverboard in the Marina Bay area on Sunday afternoon.

The hoverboard, called Flyboard Air, was created by Frenchman Franky Zapata, who was in Singapore to showcase his invention at the F1 weekend.

First unveiled in 2016, Flyboard Air is powered by turbine engines and can carry a load of up to 100kg at a speed of 140kmh and a height of 150m, according to the website of hydro-and jet-powered technology firm Zapata, which the Frenchman founded.