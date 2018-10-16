Italian regatta flying high

Sailors and spectators alike watched as the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performed before the start of the 50th Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, on Sunday.

The annual regatta takes place in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy, and is one of the largest sailing competitions in the world. More than 2,600 boats took part in this year's edition, a record number for any sailing regatta in the world, resulting in the starting line being extended to over 3km to accommodate them.

The race began in 1969, with 51 boats taking part, and takes place on the second Sunday of October. Boats complete a four-sided fixed-mark course that is about 24km long.

Anyone is able to join the event, which attracts both enthusiasts and sailing professionals, and boats are divided into categories based on their length.

This year's race was won by the boat Spirit of Portopiccolo for the second year in a row.