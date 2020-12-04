It will be a silent night this Christmas

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in Britain, London is preparing for a quieter than usual festive season.

The courtyard of the Somerset House arts centre, in the heart of the capital, is usually abuzz with activity during Christmas time.

This year, however, this 12m Christmas tree is one of few highlights at the wintertime hot spot.

The outdoor space usually hosts a large ice rink, which draws thousands of skaters every year.

In previous years, the event featured various rinkside activities, music, skating classes and a "frozen playground".

The buzz is expected to return next winter.

