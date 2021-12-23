Infinite sea of clouds

A thick blanket of white clouds covers the Austrian city of Salzburg, blocking the view from the nearby Gaisberg mountain on Monday.

The Gaisberg, located east of Salzburg, stands at 1,288m above sea level. It is part of the Salzkammergut Mountains, a range of the Northern Limestone Alps.

The Gaisberg is one of the Salzburg Hausberge ("house mountains" or "local mountains" in German), a popular recreational area offering picturesque views over the city as well as the Salzkammergut lakes, the limestone Tennengebirge range and, on clear days, neighbouring Bavaria in Germany.

Salzburg's people frequent the area for outdoor pursuits from mountain biking to hiking to cross-country skiing. Numerous inns on the Gaisberg also serve traditional Austrian cuisine.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.