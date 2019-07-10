India's 'Pink City' a World Heritage site

Jaipur, India's "Pink City", was one of several sites around the world to get World Heritage status last Saturday at the 43rd Session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1727 by Sawai Jai Singh II, the fortified city in Rajasthan got the nickname from its distinctive terracotta hue.

Unesco said that unlike other cities in the region, Jaipur was built according to a grid plan.

Markets, shops, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades.

The city features various architectural styles, showcasing a mix of different cultures.

Ideas from ancient Hindu, modern Mughal and Western cultures can be seen in its urban planning.

Designed to be a commercial capital, the city has maintained its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day.

Jaipur is the second Indian city to be featured on the Unesco list.