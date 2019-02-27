Indian rail project on track

It was a breakthrough moment for the construction of the Ahmedabad Metro mass transit rail system on Monday when two tunnel boring machines ended their journey in a record breaking time of 11 months.

Here, a worker gets to work after one of the machines broke through the east-bound tunnel.

Phase 1 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project covers a distance of about 40km, out of which approximately 6.5km is underground. The project will connect four corners of Ahmedabad city with two corridors - North-South and East-West - and 32 stations.

The tunnel has been constructed under the densely populated area of old Ahmedabad.

Construction began with a ground-breaking ceremony in March 2015, and is expected to be completed by next year.

The project aims to meet the transport needs of the city's growing population, which is expected to reach 8.64 million next year.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the project on March 4.