Incheon club's new baseball 'fans'

South Korea's baseball league is set to start its new season today, but it will be played behind closed doors.

To bring back some of the game-day mood, SK Wyverns Baseball Club has invited some new "fans" to fill its stadium.

Banners depicting fans sitting in the stands have been put up at the Incheon-based club's Munhak Baseball Stadium.

While fans have been barred from games, players and staff there will have strict new rules to follow.

Spitting and high-fives have been outlawed.

All involved will have their temperatures checked twice and those not in baseball uniforms, such as umpires and other staff, must wear masks and gloves at all times.