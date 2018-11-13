In ship-shape for a new world record

It took more than six months to build, and can fit 179 oarsmen.

Yesterday, at a festive event on the Mekong River, Cambodia made it into the Guinness World Records with the world's longest dragon boat.

With a length of 87.3m, it blew the previous record of 77.8m, set by China in 2016, out of the water.

The boat was built in Prey Veng province by non-governmental organisation Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC).

The boat will be exhibited at the Water Festival in Phnom Penh next week, reported the Xinhua news agency.

UYFC vice-president Sar Sokha said: "The purpose of making the longest dragon boat in the world is to remember the long history of the production and use of dragon boats by the Khmer people in olden times, (and) especially to remember the Khmer kings... who had used dragon boats as transport (and a) means to defend their territory."