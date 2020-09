After two months of summer grazing up on France's Mont Lozere, a large herd of sheep made its way down the mountain earlier this week in search of new pastures.

With about 2,500 ewes, this herd is one of the biggest in the area.

The herd is in Massif Central, a highlands area in southern France.

The region, which extends over some 1.4 million ha, is the largest pasture in the country.

It is home to thousands of farms that mostly rear cows and sheep.