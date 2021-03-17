In pole position for prize

To those unfamiliar with Maslenitsa, this image might look like a lone man's stunt. But wooden poles with prizes, like this one - seen in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok on Sunday - are often set up for climbing as part of the festival celebrations.

Maslenitsa, which marks the end of winter, is an Eastern Slavic folk holiday that takes place the week before the start of Russian Orthodox Lent. Like Mardi Gras, it involves feasting before the Lenten fast.

Pancakes are a major part of Maslenitsa, but there is more to the festival than just food. Sleigh rides, snowball fights, family gatherings and general merrymaking are also part of the tradition.

