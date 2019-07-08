In Pictures: Wrangling wild horses in Spain's 'Rapa das Bestas' festival

Every year, wild horses are captured in the hills of Spain and then taken to a farmyard where they are branded and their horsehair cut during a traditional festival known as 'Rapa das Bestas' or The Capture of the Beasts.

An aloitador struggles with a wild horse in the "curro" (arena) during the Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, some 40km from Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, on July 6, 2019.
An aloitador struggles with a wild horse in the "curro" (arena) during the Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, some 40km from Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, on July 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Wild horses fight during the 400-year-old Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, some 40km from Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, on July 6, 2019.
Wild horses fight during the 400-year-old Rapa das Bestas traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, some 40km from Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, on July 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Hundreds of people watch the traditional Rapa das Bestas in Sabucedo, Galicia, Spain, on July 7, 2019.
Hundreds of people watch the traditional Rapa das Bestas in Sabucedo, Galicia, Spain, on July 7, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man stands in front of wild horses as he takes part in the traditional event Rapa das Bestas, which takes place on the first weekend of July for four days.
A man stands in front of wild horses as he takes part in the traditional event Rapa das Bestas, which takes place on the first weekend of July for four days.PHOTO: DPA
