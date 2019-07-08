In Pictures: Wrangling wild horses in Spain's 'Rapa das Bestas' festival
Every year, wild horses are captured in the hills of Spain and then taken to a farmyard where they are branded and their horsehair cut during a traditional festival known as 'Rapa das Bestas' or The Capture of the Beasts.
