In Pictures: World Beard and Moustache Championship
The biennial competition saw hundreds of hairy men, and fans of those with facial hair, from around the globe gathering in Antwerp, Belgium, over the weekend. The governing body for the event is the World Beard and Moustache Association.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.