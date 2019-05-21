In Pictures: World Beard and Moustache Championship

The biennial competition saw hundreds of hairy men, and fans of those with facial hair, from around the globe gathering in Antwerp, Belgium, over the weekend. The governing body for the event is the World Beard and Moustache Association.

The event recognises those with the most impressive and well-groomed facial hair.PHOTO: REUTERS
There are three main categories in the competition - moustache, partial beard and full beard - and each has several subcategories.PHOTO: REUTERS
The 17 categories include Dali Moustache, Fu Manchu and Freestyle Goatee, each of which is subject to specific requirements.PHOTO: REUTERS
A participant taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles at the international World Beard and Moustache Championship in Antwerp, Belgium.PHOTO: REUTERS
A full-bearded contestant.PHOTO: REUTERS
The sport is also known as international bearding.PHOTO: REUTERS
Whiskers to the front, left and right.PHOTO: REUTERS
A well-formed goatie, if ever there was one.PHOTO: REUTERS
Having eyes - and a beard - at the back of your head is likely a good thing, in the light of the stiff competition.PHOTO: REUTERS
There are reportedly beard clubs all over the world, including Britain.PHOTO: REUTERS
Another participant with impressive facial hair.PHOTO: REUTERS
Having some props and a cloud-themed suit might help win over the judges.PHOTO: REUTERS
