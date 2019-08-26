In Pictures: Wildfires ravage Brazil's Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is burning at an unprecedented rate - the highest on record since 2013 and an 83 per cent increase from last year, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, Brazil declared a state of emergency over the rising number of fires in the region. So far this year, almost 73,000 fires in the country have been detected by Brazilian space research centre INPE.
