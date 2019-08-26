In Pictures: Wildfires ravage Brazil's Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is burning at an unprecedented rate - the highest on record since 2013 and an 83 per cent increase from last year, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, Brazil declared a state of emergency over the rising number of fires in the region. So far this year, almost 73,000 fires in the country have been detected by Brazilian space research centre INPE.

Cows remain near a burnt area after a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug 25, 2019.
The carcass of a bovine lies next to an area of burnt vegetation near Porto Velho, Amazon region, Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019.
A handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace shows fire raging in the forest in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia state, in the Amazon basin in north-western Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019.
A handout picture released by Greenpeace shows smoke shrouding the forest in the Amazon biome in the municipality of Altamira, Para state, Brazil, on Aug 23, 2019.
Cattle gather near a wooded area smoldering in the Alvorada da Amazonia region in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug 25, 2019.
A handout Nasa Earth Observatory map shows active fire detections in South America, including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, northern Argentina and north-western Colombia, as observed by Terra and Aqua satellites' MODIS instrument
A handout photo made available by the "Agencia Brasil" shows a Hercules C-130 plane of Brazil's Air Force dropping water to fight the fire at the Amazon forest in Rondonia state, Brazil, on Aug 25, 2019.
A snake slithers over a tract of the Amazon jungle that is burning as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019.
A red sun is seen amid the heavy smoke caused by fires in the Amazon rainforest in Rondonia state, Brazil, on Aug 25, 2019.
Charred trees stand after a forest fire in the Vila Nova Samuel region, along the road to the Jacunda National Forest near the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil's Amazon, on Aug 25, 2019.
A volunteer tries to put out a fire in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia, on Aug 25, 2019.
Soldiers, firemen and volunteers combat forest fires in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia, on Aug 25, 2019.
