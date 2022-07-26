In Pictures: Wildfires rage in Greece and California

Greece battles four major wildfires while scorching temperatures in the US worsen a ferocious wildfire in central California.

Updated
Published
34 min ago
A wildfire burns at the village of Krestena, in the western Peloponnese, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS
Charred trees are seen as a wildfire burns in the Dadia National Park, in the region of Evros, Greece, July 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A local drives a tractor next to a wildfire burning at the village of Krestena, in the western Peloponnese, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS
A wildfire burns at the village of Krestena, in the western Peloponnese, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at the village of Krestena, in the western Peloponnese, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS
Flames rise near a house, as a wildfire burns at the village of Krestena, in the western Peloponnese, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS
A local sprays water as wildfire burns at the village of Vrisa, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Destroyed sunbeds and umbrellas are seen on a beach bar as a wildfire burns at the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, July 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A local puts out flames at a damaged beach bar as wildfire burns near the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. July 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun sinks behind a smoky sky and burned forest at the Oak Fire on near Mariposa, California, July 24, 2022. The fierce California wildfire expanded early Sunday burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations. PHOTO: AFP
A firefighter lights a backfire while fighting the Oak Fire on near Mariposa, California, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A log burns from the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work to control a backfire operation conducted to slow the advancement on a hillside during the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, US, July 24, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A forest is incinerated by the Oak Fire near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, July 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Oak Fire burns near Midpines, northeast of Mariposa, California, July 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A row of mailboxes tagged with evacuation notices sit along Triangle road during the Oak Fire in Mariposa, California, US, July 23, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

