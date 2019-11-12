In Pictures: What's in Digital City, Samsung's massive HQ in South Korea

In the South Korean city of Suwon lies the Samsung Digital City, the headquarters of the company's electronics arm. The massive 390-acre (157.8 hectares) complex consists of 128 buildings and supports over 32,000 employees. Among the core functions of the facility is research and development for mobile devices and appliances. Outside of work, the Digital City also provides employees with free meals, complementary healthcare, sports facilities, club rooms for interest groups and childcare services. The Straits Times visited some of its amenities - including its very own fire station - during a media trip on Sept 24.

Office towers in the Samsung Digital City. At the buildings' entry points, employees are subject to stringent security checks to ensure that sensitive information on commercial and technological developments are well-protected.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
A mock-up of the sprawling Samsung Digital City. At 390 acres (157.8 hectares), the massive complex covers an area equivalent to around 295 football fields. More than 32,000 employees work at the facility, which accounts for around 10 per cent of Samsung's global workforce.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
Speaking of football, the Digital City also has sports amenities like football fields for employees to unwind. Within the complex, there are 10 basketball courts, four badminton courts, three soccer fields, two baseball fields, a swimming pool and even a rock-climbing wall.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
The entrance of the Digital City's Creative Lab (or C-Lab for short), an in-house innovation programme that encourages employees to independently explore ideas for new products and services. Selected candidates will receive funding and support from C-Lab to turn their personal projects into reality.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
A wearable camera that was developed by a Samsung employee under the C-Lab initiative.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
A cafeteria in the Samsung Digital City that offers free meals for employees. Every day, the campus serves over 70,000 meals from several cafeterias.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
The Digital City's Central Park, where employees can go for some fresh air. Lush greenery lined the footpaths of this enclave, making it a pleasant place for those looking to take a break from the office setting.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
Samsung's very own fire station in the Digital City. Two ambulances and fire engines were parked at the facility during our visit. Apart from responding to emergencies within the complex, the vehicles and personnel can also be called upon to help with incidents that take place in other areas of Suwon. ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
Mr Junsung Chung of Samsung's Home Internet of Things Business team shows a television set that can be connected to a phone and rotated to mirror its display screen at a smart home studio in the Digital City.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
Mr Junsung Chung presenting a Samsung smart fridge at a smart home studio in the Digital City. Contents of the fridge can be accessed via a mobile device, making it more convenient for consumers to decide what they need to buy from outside their homes.ST PHOTO: JEREMY TEO
Nov 12, 2019, 8:40 pm SGT
Jeremy Teo
