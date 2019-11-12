In Pictures: What's in Digital City, Samsung's massive HQ in South Korea
In the South Korean city of Suwon lies the Samsung Digital City, the headquarters of the company's electronics arm. The massive 390-acre (157.8 hectares) complex consists of 128 buildings and supports over 32,000 employees. Among the core functions of the facility is research and development for mobile devices and appliances. Outside of work, the Digital City also provides employees with free meals, complementary healthcare, sports facilities, club rooms for interest groups and childcare services. The Straits Times visited some of its amenities - including its very own fire station - during a media trip on Sept 24.
