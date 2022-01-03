In Pictures: Wet weather on the second day of the new year in Singapore.

The rainy and cool weather conditions, part of the monsoon surge, are expected to persist for the first few days this month.

Cool weather continued on the second day of the new year in Singapore, with temperatures dropping to as low as 23 deg C on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A woman is seen through rain-streaked windows as she boarded a bus along Orchard Road on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A handprint is seen on a shop window along Orchard Road during cold and rainy conditions on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A man uses a plastic bag to shelter himself from the rain at Clementi on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
These rainy conditions are part of the monsoon surge, which brings strong north-easterly winds as well as cooler weather, with occasional spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Overall, rainfall should be slightly above average over most parts of Singapore for the first two weeks, with temperatures expected to range between 23 deg C and 31 deg C on a few days in early January, and between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Buildings, as seen from Skyville at Dawson, are seen shrouded during cold and rainy conditions on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
People carrying umbrellas cross a busy traffic junction along Orchard Road on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
People carrying umbrellas cross a busy traffic junction along Orchard Road on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Rainy and cool weather will continue into the first few days of the new year, but the rain is likely to ease in the second week of January. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A man shields himself from the rain in Bukit Merah on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A top down shot of people carrying umbrellas as seen from Skyville at Dawson on January 2, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG

