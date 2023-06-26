The Straits Times
In Pictures: Wagner mercenaries stand down and halt plans to storm Moscow
Rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of private military contractor Wagner Group, accepts deal to leave Russia for Belarus and avoid treason charges.
Wagner servicemen preparing to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia on June 24, 2023. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who sent his fighters to storm Moscow, has accepted a deal to leave Russia for Belarus, on the condition that he and his troops will not be prosecuted.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Yevgeny Prigozhin leaving the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the Wagner Group's pull-out from the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023. The armed uprising started after the mercenary chief accused Russia's defence officials of killing his troops in the war with Ukraine.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Wagner servicemen posing with a local girl as they prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Wagner mercenaries preparing to leave Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in an emergency televised address on June 24, 2023, said the Wagner fighters' treasonous "armed mutiny" was a "stab in the back".
PHOTO: AFP
People looking at a tank near a circus building in Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Wagner mercenaries standing in the balcony of the circus building on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A young boy hugging a Wagner serviceman in Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A man posing for a photo with Wagner servicemen in a street in Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Wagner military column near the city of Voronezh, which is 500km south of Moscow, on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A police officer guarding the closed Red Square in Moscow on June 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia
Wars and conflicts
