In Pictures: Villagers flee homes following eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru
More than 2,400 people have now taken shelter in 11 evacuation centres.
Villagers load their belongings onto a truck as they evacuated from their houses affected by the volcanic materials from the eruption of Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman salvages belongings following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers ride on a motorbike as they move villagers' belongings out from an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Sumberwuluh, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People stand before Mount Semeru following a volcanic eruption at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Villagers salvage a refrigerator from an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Villagers evacuate livestock from their village affected by the volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru, at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man sits in front of a house inundated by mud following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture shows towels hanging outside a house covered with ash following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk past houses following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Villagers inspect the area buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Villagers look on the volcanic material following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Pronojiwo, Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, Dec 5, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People take temporary shelter in a room at a community hall in Candipuro village following Mount Semeru's volcanic eruption in Lumajang, East Java on Dec 4, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Back to the top