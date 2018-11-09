In Pictures: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Every year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show brings its famous models together for a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It's the most-watched fashion event of the year - 800 million people tune in annually - with around US$12 million (S$16.5 million) spent on putting the spectacle together, according to Harper's Bazaar.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.