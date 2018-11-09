In Pictures: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Every year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show brings its famous models together for a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It's the most-watched fashion event of the year - 800 million people tune in annually - with around US$12 million (S$16.5 million) spent on putting the spectacle together, according to Harper's Bazaar.

(From left) Canadian model Winnie Harlow, US models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and British model Alexina Graham posing on the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov 8, 2018.
(From left) Canadian model Winnie Harlow, US models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and British model Alexina Graham posing on the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
US model Sofie Rovenstine in a fanciful creation.
US model Sofie Rovenstine in a fanciful creation.PHOTO: AFP
Brazilian model Adriana Lima strikes a dramatic pose in this feathery outfit.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima strikes a dramatic pose in this feathery outfit.PHOTO: AFP
South African model Candice Swanepoel swanning across the runway.
South African model Candice Swanepoel swanning across the runway.PHOTO: AFP
Chinese model Liu Wen makes a Scottish statement in tartan.
Chinese model Liu Wen makes a Scottish statement in tartan.PHOTO: AFP
Gigi Hadid presents one of the show's more extravagant outfits.
Gigi Hadid presents one of the show's more extravagant outfits.PHOTO: REUTERS
Model Elsa Hosk looks like she's ready to take flight.
Model Elsa Hosk looks like she's ready to take flight.PHOTO: REUTERS
British model Alexina Graham saying it with flower.
British model Alexina Graham saying it with flower.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
44 min ago
Topics: 