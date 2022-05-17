The Straits Times
In Pictures: Vesak Day celebrations in Singapore
Devotees celebrate Vesak Day with physical rituals after easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
The Shakyamuni Buddha applique thangka, made from pieces of brocade silk hand-sewn together, was unveiled at Tibetan Buddhist temple Thekchen Choling on Vesak Day, May 15, 2022. The celebration was the first time in three years that Buddhists here were able to gather at temples and other venues.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Devotees seeking blessings at Tibetan Buddhist temple, Thekchen Choling, on Vesak Day, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Devotees at Tibetan Buddhist temple, Thekchen Choling, on Vesak Day, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A devotee pours water over a figurine of Prince Siddharta on the day of the Buddha's birth at Tibetan Buddhist temple, Thekchen Choling, on Vesak Day, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Devotees with Katha scarves seeking blessings from Singha Thekchen Namdrol Rinpoche at Thekchen Choling, the Buddhist temple at Beatty Lane, on Vesak Day, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Buddhists praying during a Buddha bathing ceremony at Buddhist organisation Tzu Chi Singapore’s Jing Si Hall in Pasir Ris, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Buddhists are seen praying during a Buddha bathing ceremony on Vesak Day at Tzu Chi Singapore, May 15, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Devotees queue to have their pets blessed by Singha Rinpoche, the spiritual director of Thekchen Choling temple, May 14, 2022
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Long queues of devotees with their pets seek blessings at Thekchen Choling temple, May 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A dog receiving blessings from a monk at Thekchen Choling temple, May 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Devotees gathered at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on May 14, 2022, to bathe the image of the infant Buddha, a ritual to purify one’s body, speech and mind, and to receive blessings of happiness and good health.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Devotees performing the traditional ritual of "three-step, one bow" ceremony at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery ahead of Vesak Day, May 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
View of devotees at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery ahead of Vesak Day, May 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Devotees meditatively circumambulate the perimeter of Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, bowing once every three steps, while chanting mantras or the name of the Buddha, ahead of Vesak Day, May 14, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
