In Pictures: Vesak Day celebrations around Asia

Buddhists celebrated Vesak, which commemorates the birth of Buddha, his attaining enlightenment and his death, on the full moon day of May, on May 19 this year. In various parts of Asia, people marked this day in ways such as performing the "three steps, one bow" ritual, putting up lanterns, and praying at temples.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.