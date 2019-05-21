In Pictures: Vesak Day celebrations around Asia

A 60m by 12m "thangka", a canvas painting of Buddha lays on the ground after it was carried by worshippers and unrolled during Vesak Day celebrations at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist Temple in Perak, Malaysia, on May 19, 2019. It will then be held up to enable devotees to walk under it to receive blessings and good luck from Lord Sakyamuni Buddha for the coming year.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE