In Pictures: Van Mon Leprosy Hospice in Vietnam

At its peak, the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice, northern Vietnam's oldest leprosy hospital in the Thai Binh province treated 4,000 patients a year, a number that has dwindled as leprosy cases dropped across Vietnam thanks to improved healthcare, hygiene and greater awareness of the disease. Today, there are only 190 patients at the hospital, all cured but living with disabilities caused by the disease.
