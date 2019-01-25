In Pictures: Van Mon Leprosy Hospice in Vietnam

At its peak, the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice, northern Vietnam's oldest leprosy hospital in the Thai Binh province treated 4,000 patients a year, a number that has dwindled as leprosy cases dropped across Vietnam thanks to improved healthcare, hygiene and greater awareness of the disease. Today, there are only 190 patients at the hospital, all cured but living with disabilities caused by the disease.

A leprosy survivor offering prayers on the 15th day of the lunar month at a pagoda in the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice compound on Jan 20, 2019.
Leprosy survivor Nguyen Ba Chuyen, 87, offers prayers with other patients on the 15th day of the lunar month in the hospice compound on Jan 20, 2019.
Leprosy patient Nguyen Quang Chieu, 85, puts on his wool cap at Van Mon Leprosy Hospice on Jan 20, 2019.
Leprosy survivors offer prayers together with villagers on the 15th day of the lunar month.
A leprosy survivor uses his mobile phone in the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice compound.
A disabled leprosy survivor sits on his bed at Van Mon Leprosy Hospice.
Leprosy survivors Tran Huu Hoa (left) and Nguyen Thi Teo (right) sit at the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice compound in Vietnam.
Leprosy survivor Nguyen Quang Chieu, 85, eats his lunch inside his room at the hospice.
The two-storey building houses leprosy patients and survivors in the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice compound.
A leprosy survivor leaves a pagoda after offering prayers in the Van Mon Leprosy Hospice compound.
