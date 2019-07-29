In Pictures: US teen bags US$3 million as Fortnite World Cup champion

Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity helped Epic Games reach a US$15 billion (S$20 billion) valuation last year, and competes with other games like Electronic Arts' Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Pictures of Fortnite characters adorn the gates at a subway station near Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28, 2019, after the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.
Players appear on screen during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28, 2019
A person dressed as a Fortnite character interacts with fans waiting to enter the stadium for the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28, 2019.
Fortnite players in action during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The finals of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium in New York on July 28, 2019.
DJ Marshmello performs at the Fortnite World Cup Finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on July 28, 2019.
Sixteen-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019.
A woman dressed as a Fortnite character gives a high five during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
The eventual winner Bugha plays during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
Two girls joke during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
Fans cheer during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
Player avatars are seen during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf celebrates after winning the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 28, 2019.
