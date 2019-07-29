In Pictures: US teen bags US$3 million as Fortnite World Cup champion
Launched in 2017, Fortnite's popularity helped Epic Games reach a US$15 billion (S$20 billion) valuation last year, and competes with other games like Electronic Arts' Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
