In Pictures: US Northwest and Canada bake under historic heatwave

Temperatures push above 40 deg C prompting local officials to warn residents to take precautions.

Published
3 min ago
A man cools off at a misting station during a heatwave in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Emily Beers and Craig Patterson cool off in a pool set up in front of Patterson's home during the scorching weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Kids enjoy themselves in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Pablo Miranda cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A boy cools off in a riverfront water fountain during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on June 26, 2021. Record heat is set to bear down on the Pacific Northwest, threatening fresh strains on regional power and water supplies and dragging down air quality through next week.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A notice is seen as a business chose to close early due to an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., June 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shanton Alcaraz from the Salvation Army Northwest Division gives bottled water to Eddy Norby who lives in an RV and invites him to their nearby cooling center for food and beverages during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, U.S., June 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People sleep at a cooling shelter set up during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, U.S. June 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pets sit in crates at a public cooling shelter set up at the Oregon Convention Center during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on June 26, 2021.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A man fills a cool box with ice during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on June 26, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
