In Pictures: US Naval Academy freshmen finish traditional greasy monument climb
Each year, plebes or freshmen from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, must work together to scale the Herndon Monument, which is greased with about 22kg of vegetable shortening, remove a traditional plebe cap on top and replace it with the upperclassman's cap. Dating back more than 70 years, this tradition concludes the plebe year for Naval Academy students. The 2022 plebe class completed the feat after over an hour on Monday (May 20).
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.