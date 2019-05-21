In Pictures: US Naval Academy freshmen finish traditional greasy monument climb

Each year, plebes or freshmen from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, must work together to scale the Herndon Monument, which is greased with about 22kg of vegetable shortening, remove a traditional plebe cap on top and replace it with the upperclassman's cap. Dating back more than 70 years, this tradition concludes the plebe year for Naval Academy students. The 2022 plebe class completed the feat after over an hour on Monday (May 20).

A freshman looks on as her fellow plebes build a human pyramid to climb the 6.4m vegetable-shortening covered Herndon Monument at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
After more than an hour's worth of work, the 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy celebrates after successfully placing an upperclassman's hat atop the Herndon Monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019. This tradition concludes the plebe year for the stu
A message is written in vegetable shortening for the 2022 plebe class on the Herndon Monument prior to the annual climb in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
The 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy works to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman's hat atop the monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
After more than an hour's work, an upperclassman's cap sits atop the Herndon Monument in an annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
After more than an hour's work, the 2022 plebe class from the US Naval Academy celebrates after successfully placing an upperclassman's hat atop the Herndon Monument in the annual tradition in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 20, 2019.
