In Pictures: US midterm elections

Americans cast their votes on Nov 6, 2018, in a midterm elections set to shape American politics for the next two years. Republicans kept control of the Senate while Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, taking over the leadership of key committees that could launch numerous investigations into the Trump administration.

Voters casting their ballots at the Denver Elections Commission building in Denver, Colorado, on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Students on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, Colorado, being encouraged to vote on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Voters getting information before casting their ballots at San Francisco City Hall on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Three-year-old Elan Filippi high fives Mr Matt Gnojek, also known as Colorado Captain, after dropping off his father's ballot at the Denver Elections Commission building in Denver, Colorado.PHOTO: AFP
Ms Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, made history as the youngest woman elected to Congress on Nov 6, 2018. The rising Democrat star has championed her working-class and Puerto Rican roots, and worked as a waitress and bartender up until late last year. PHOTO: AFP
Mr Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat Senate candidate, meeting supporters after casting his ballot at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus in El Paso, Texas.PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of Mr Mike Levin, the Democrat candidate running to represent California's 49th congressional district, in Vista, California, on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of Mr Ted Cruz, the incumbent Republican Senator for Texas, holding signs at his midterm election night party in Houston, Texas on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Dana Rohrabacher, the Republican candidate for California's 48th congressional district, wearing a "Make Surfing Great Again" hat after dropping off his ballot at the polls on Nov 6, 2018.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Republican Rick Scott, who ran for Senate after two terms as Florida governor, holding the hand of grandson Auguste Guimard as he waves to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Floria on Nov 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
