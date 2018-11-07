In Pictures: US midterm elections

Americans cast their votes on Nov 6, 2018, in a midterm elections set to shape American politics for the next two years. Republicans kept control of the Senate while Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, taking over the leadership of key committees that could launch numerous investigations into the Trump administration.
