In Pictures: US goes to the polls

Millions vote in record turnout as the nation decides on its next president.

Published
52 min ago
Voters fill out and cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location on November 3, 2020 in Bangor, Maine. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Voters fill ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. November 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Voters wear face coverings while waiting in line to vote for the 2020 US elections at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California on November 3, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A voter wearing a protective mask holds up an "I Voted," sticker outside a polling location for the 2020 Presidential election in Humble, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma U.S., November 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Elections workers open ballots at the Palm Beach County Elections Office during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Poll workers tabulate absentee ballots at the TCF Center during Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two-year-old Noah Davenport of Granby, Colorado, waits for his mother to cast her ballot at the Granby Town Hall on November 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
A woman votes at James Island Charter High School on Election Day on November 3, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Poll workers wave flags to bring a voter to their location booth at the Registrar of Voters on the day of the U.S. Presidential election in San Diego, California, U.S., November 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A puppy wears a 'I Voted' sticker from its owners after they voted at a polling location outside City Hall in San Francisco, California, USA, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves as he talks to reporters on Election Day in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hold sings at a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jocelyn Morris (L) and Rachel Lesh who are President Donald Trump supporters campaigns near the Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library polling station where voters cast their ballot in the 2020 U.S. presidential election on election day, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. November 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS

