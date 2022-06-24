The Straits Times
In Pictures: US artistic swimmer rescued after fainting in pool at World Championships
Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach.
Updated
Published
39 min ago
https://str.sg/wL43
Team USA head coach Andrea Fuentes on her way to rescue American Anita Alvarez at the bottom of the pool during an incident in the women's solo free artistic swimming finals at the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championship, Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex in Budapest, June 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The dramatic incident occurred after Alvarez fainted at the conclusion of her routine, prompting the coach, Andrea Fuentes, to jump into the pool.
PHOTO: AFP
Coach Fuentes, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, dived to the bottom of the pool and dragged Alvarez to the surface before being assisted in getting the stricken swimmer to the edge of the pool.
PHOTO: AFP
USA's Anita Alvarez (C) is assisted back to the edge of the pool.
PHOTO: AFP
Team USA head coach Andrea Fuentes (L), a four-time Olympic medallist, told Spanish radio that Alvarez had fainted due to the effort expended during the routine.
PHOTO: AFP
Anita Alvarez (C) of the US being helped by her coach, Andrea Fuentes (R), and an unidentified man.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Anita Alvarez of the U.S. receives medical attention. She was then taken on a stretcher to the pool's medical centre.
PHOTO: REUTERS
United States team looking on as Anita Alvarez of the U.S. receives medical attention during the women's solo free final. The US swim team later released a statement saying that Alvarez was doing well.
PHOTO: REUTERS
ARTISTIC SWIMMING
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
