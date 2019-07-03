In Pictures: Uneasy calm a day after protesters trash LegCo building in Hong Kong
An uneasy calm has settled on Hong Kong after weeks of mass protests. Businesses and shops opened on Wednesday (July 3) but the Legislative Council building, which was trashed by anti-government protesters on Monday, remained closed as repairs got underway.
