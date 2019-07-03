In Pictures: Uneasy calm a day after protesters trash LegCo building in Hong Kong

An uneasy calm has settled on Hong Kong after weeks of mass protests. Businesses and shops opened on Wednesday (July 3) but the Legislative Council building, which was trashed by anti-government protesters on Monday, remained closed as repairs got underway.

Volunteers cleaning up outside the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
People removing the post-it notes with people's written messages on the Lennon Wall at the Central Government Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A lone protester outside the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A man looking through the damaged glass panels of the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Pro-government supporters voicing their support outside the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Police standing guard at the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Talisman pasted on the wall of the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Police standing guard in front of the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Volunteers cleaning up around the Legislative Council Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Smooth traffic along Harcourt Road between Admiralty Centre and the Central Government Complex, on July 2, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
