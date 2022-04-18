The Straits Times
In Pictures: Ukrainians mark Palm Sunday amid war
With some 30 million Ukrainian Orthodox Christians, this was Palm Sunday. The ceremony was more about comfort than commemoration, a moment to seek refuge and to mourn their loved ones.
People hold willow branches as they celebrate Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine April 17, 2022.
REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
Ukrainian servicemen are sprinkled with holy water as they attend the consecration of the willow branches on Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, at a church in Lviv, Ukraine April 17, 2022.
REUTERS
Worshippers celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
Faithfuls attend the Orthodox Palm Sunday service at a monastery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. Kharkiv and its surrounding areas have been heavily shelled by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th.
EPA-EFE
People attend the consecration of the willow branches on Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, at a church, in Lviv, Ukraine April 17, 2022.
REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
A priest gives Holy Communion during Easter Sunday Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
Andriy Halavin, an Orthodox priest, sprays holy water on believers after a service marking the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday, in the yard of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 17, 2022.
REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
A worshipper during a Palm Sunday service at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
A soldier prays during a Palm Sunday service at St. Anthony Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
The New York Times
