In Pictures: Ukrainians mark Palm Sunday amid war

With some 30 million Ukrainian Orthodox Christians, this was Palm Sunday. The ceremony was more about comfort than commemoration, a moment to seek refuge and to mourn their loved ones.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
People hold willow branches as they celebrate Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
Ukrainian servicemen are sprinkled with holy water as they attend the consecration of the willow branches on Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, at a church in Lviv, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS
Worshippers celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
Faithfuls attend the Orthodox Palm Sunday service at a monastery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. Kharkiv and its surrounding areas have been heavily shelled by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. EPA-EFE
People attend the consecration of the willow branches on Palm Sunday, amid Russia's invasion, at a church, in Lviv, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
A priest gives Holy Communion during Easter Sunday Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
Andriy Halavin, an Orthodox priest, sprays holy water on believers after a service marking the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday, in the yard of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
A worshipper during a Palm Sunday service at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times
A soldier prays during a Palm Sunday service at St. Anthony Church in Lviv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. The New York Times

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top