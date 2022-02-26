In Pictures: Ukrainians evacuate as Russian forces shell capital Kyiv

People travel by foot, cars, and trains as they cross borders to safety.

Updated
Published
7 min ago
A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman feeds a child as people fleeing Ukraine arrive in Slovakia through the Ubla border crossing, February 25, 2022. Slovakia said it will let fleeing Ukrainians into the country following Russia's military operation in Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wait for a train to Poland at the railway station of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People on foot and in cars move to cross from Ukraine to Poland at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fight with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fight with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian service member collects an unexploded shell after a fight with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters extinguish a fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian policemen evacuate parrots after a high-rise apartment block was damaged by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rises after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian military medic (L) examines the body of a Russian serviceman wearing a Ukranian service uniform lying beside a vehicle after he and members from a raiding party were shot during a skirmish in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. PHOTO: AFP
A man looks at the debris of a military plane that was shot down overnight in Kiev, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A residential building that was hit by missiles in southern Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Residents clean up debris after a residential building was hit by missiles in southern Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Damage inside a building that was hit by missiles Friday in southern Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
The body of a Russian soldier lies near destroyed Russian vehicles the day after fighting with Ukrainian soldiers on a highway outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A team of emergency service officers attempt to extract the tail section of a Russian Smerch rocket in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. “This is 200 kilos of metal,” an emergency officer said, pointing to the rocket’s tale. “It could crash through a building or kill a person.” PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers hold a position that was the site of a battle the day before with Russian forces on a highway leading into Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers hold a position that was the site of a battle the day before with Russian forces on a highway leading into Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top