Multimedia
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Ukrainians bring along pets as they flee, shelter, amid Russian invasion
European countries have also relaxed rules for Ukrainian refugees travelling with pets.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ws6Z
A woman reacts while holding a dog as refugees from Ukraine cross the Ukrainian-Slovakian border after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine carries a dog in a backpack to board a train in Zahony, Hungary, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman cuddles a dog as they rest at the train station after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zahony, Hungary, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian refugees arrive by Polish passenger train at the Warszawa Wschodnia (Warsaw East) train station in Warsaw, Poland, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A refugee woman and dog from Ukraine are seen at the Polish-Slovakian border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland, on March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman and her dog look out from a bus window at a temporary accommodation centre, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Korczowa, Poland, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents take shelter with a pet dog in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Residents take shelter with their pets in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A Moroccan student in Kyiv sits with her cat in a tent as people fleeing Ukraine arrive to Slovakia, at the border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Moroccan student Lofti, from Kharkiv, poses with his cat Sergio as people fleeing Ukraine arrive in Slovakia, at the border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Displaced Ukrainians seeking to leave the capital city at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People with a dog wait on a platform after arriving with a Ukrainian train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman holds a dog inside her coat as she waits for a bus outside a train station in Lviv on Feb 27, 2022, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
A passenger waits with his dog at Lviv-Holovnyi railway station as displaced Ukrainians flee to Poland, in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb 27, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Ukrainians with their pets cross the border into Romania from Ukraine at Sighetu Marmatiei Customs, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: INQUAM PHOTOS VIA REUTERS
People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Ubla, Slovakia, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman carries her cat as she walks near Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv in the morning of Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A person holding a cat sits next to a bus window, as people go to western parts of the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman with a cat in a bag waits with other Ukrainian citizens at the railway station of Przemysl, Poland, near the Ukrainian border, on Feb 24, 2022, after fleeing from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman with a child and a dog walks at a metro station in Kyiv early on Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
WAR
PETS
Back to the top