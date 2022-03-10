The Straits Times
In Pictures: Ukrainian orchestra performs in central Kyiv
As musicians call for peace, soldiers train and shore up defences as Russian troops advance towards the capital.
Updated
Published
7 min ago
More
https://str.sg/wepd
Oleksey Beregoviy, a musician of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, performs for journalists and people in an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Herman Makarenko perform, during an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Conductor Herman Makarenko told reporters that the concert was a call for peace.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Conductor Herman Makarenko leading an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra perform at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Herman Makarenko, perform during an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators hold the Ukrainian flags as musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor, UNESCO Peace Artist Herman Makarenko, perform at Independence Square in Kyiv, on March 9, 2022, to call NATO to close the skies over Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor, UNESCO Peace Artist Herman Makarenko, perform at Independence Square in Kyiv, on March 9, 2022, to call NATO to close the skies over Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Herman Makarenko, perform during an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in Maidan Square in central Kyiv, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Members of the Territorial Defense Forces learn how to use a Javelin missile during a training session, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Territorial Defense Forces learn how to use rocket-propelled grenades during the training session on using weapons and giving first aid, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Territorial Defense Forces learn how to give first aid as they attend a training session, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian men cook at a makeshift camp next to a checkpoint, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. At the makeshift camp, local residents cook hot meals and other food for Ukrainian soldiers and other people.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian women prepare ingredients inside a tent at a makeshift camp next to a checkpoint, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents cook at a makeshift camp next to a checkpoint, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents prepare food at a makeshift camp in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ukrainian men chop wood at a makeshift camp next to a checkpoint, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Ukrainian military stand guard at a checkpoint near Brovary, in the eastern frontline of the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of Ukrainian territorial defense observe with binoculars Russian troops movements around the village of Velyka Dymerka, 40km east of Kyiv, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a check point in the vilage of Velyka Dymerka east of Kyiv, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman aims towards Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, east of Kyiv, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
ORCHESTRA
Back to the top