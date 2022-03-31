The Straits Times
In Pictures: Ukraine's outnumbered military recaptures Irpin
Ukraine’s fighters have recaptured territory in some parts of the country, including the suburban town of Irpin outside Kyiv – an important gateway to the capital Kyiv.
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters take cover as they advance in the streets during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. The Ukrainian unit has essentially retaken, for now, the suburb just west of Kyiv that has been the scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters walk through burnt vehicles and buildings during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A soldier for Ukraine takes cover as he advances in the streets during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters patrolling the streets in Irpin, a suburb just west of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters take cover during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A soldier for Ukraine moves through a hole during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A soldier for Ukraine and a stray dog both look out of a window during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters survey a destroyed Russian tank during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters survey a destroyed Russian tank during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A soldier for Ukraine operates a drone during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters wait before advancing in the streets during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Civilians evacuate while Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters wait before advancing during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters wait before advancing in the streets during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers and foreign fighters wait before advancing in the streets during a clearing-out operation of remaining Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A Ukrainian soldier watches aerial drone video footage of an area near the suburb of Irpin in Kyiv, March 28, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
