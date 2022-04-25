In Pictures: Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter in the shadow of war

Enduring intense battles, brutal airstrikes and unimaginable loss, many Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox Easter, visiting local churches to pray for an end to the conflict.

A woman crosses herself as she is reflected in an icon of Jesus Christ during an Orthodox Easter service in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv on April 24, 2022, two months after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AFP
Ukrainian women take part in an Easter Mass at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS
A Ukrainian priest blesses believers with baskets during an Orthodox Easter service at the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in Pardubice, Czech Republic, early April 24, 2022. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Julian calendar, the Eastern Orthodox world will celebrate Easter Day on April 24th. EPA-EFE
People attend an Easter church service, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. REUTERS
A priest sprinkles holy water on believers on Easter Day at the Svyato-Troitsky church, amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS
An Orthodox priest Oleksandr conducts the Orthodox Easter service next to The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church damaged by shelling during Russia’s invasion in the village of Peremoha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS
Members of the military attend an Easter service at a base in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The New York Times
Worshippers take part in a procession as they mark orthodox easter day at the cathedral of the Holy Protection of the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on April 24, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rosary presented by military chaplains after an Orthodox Easter service at his position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS
A female Ukrainian soldier crosses herself during an Orthodox Easter service in St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv on April 24, 2022, two months after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AFP
A Ukrainian woman takes part in an Easter Mass at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS
A Ukrainian woman takes part in an Easter Mass at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 24, 2022. REUTERS

