In Pictures: Ukraine armed forces defend country from Russian invasion as thousands flee their homes

Russian military assault Ukraine on three sides as death toll mounts.

Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which, according to the State Emergency Service, was shot down in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE VIA REUTERS
A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24, 2022. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE VIA REUTERS
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces stand next to a tripod-mounted missile system outside Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. PHOTO: AFP
A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Emmergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work on a fire in a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man stands next to remains of a missile in the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
View shows the aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman stands in a street as black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People queue at a supermarket in Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People wait in a traffic jam as they leave the city of Kharkiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian people shelter in Pushkinskaya underground station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People use a basement of a school as a shelter for the next night in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People use a basement of a school as a shelter for the next night in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
People line up at the customs clearance center after arriving by train from Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The baby, whose family has just fled the violence in Ukraine, is lifted onto a bus for transport away from the border, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People cross the border from Ukraine into Romania at Siret Customs, in Suceava, Romania, February 24, 2022. PHOTO: INQUAM PHOTOS VIA REUTERS

