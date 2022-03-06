In Pictures: Ukraine’s volunteer force unites against Russia

A Ukrainian girl helps weave a camouflage net for the Ukrainian Army, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Since the war began, schools have been closed, and some children accompany their parents to do volunteer work to help defend the country. In the building of the Chernomorye publishing group, in the city of Odessa, a volunteer center has been set up where camouflage nets are woven.

EPA-EFE