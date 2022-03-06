The Straits Times
In Pictures: Ukraine’s volunteer force unites against Russia
Residents and people from all walks of life in Ukraine mobilise and contribute, using their skills, time and money, to help organise support for soldiers and people in need.
Updated
Published
59 sec ago
A volunteer carries a baby in the stairs upon his arrival from Odessa at a train station in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 3, 2022.
AFP
Volunteers load food and other aid which arrived by train from western Ukraine into vans, to be distributed to those in need across Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022.
The New York Times
Two Ukrainian volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Hundreds of 'champagne' firebombs, as Ukrainians call the homemade Molotov cocktails, are made every day with the empty bottles that citizens bring them.
EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian girl helps weave a camouflage net for the Ukrainian Army, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Since the war began, schools have been closed, and some children accompany their parents to do volunteer work to help defend the country. In the building of the Chernomorye publishing group, in the city of Odessa, a volunteer center has been set up where camouflage nets are woven.
EPA-EFE
Ukrainian volunteers receive products destined to help the army, in a Territorial Defense Centre in the Western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
EPA-EFE
Volunteers prepare vegan meals for refugees in a cafe in the center of Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.
EPA-EFE
Volunteers load humanitarian aid for Kyiv residents during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Lviv, Ukraine March 5, 2022.
REUTERS
Ukrainian volunteers receive products, destined to help the army, at the Teritorial Defense centre in the Western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
EPA-EFE
A volunteer welds an anti-vehicle obstacle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Lviv, Ukraine March 5, 2022.
REUTERS
One of the women volunteers who prepare material for the defense of Ukraine, from Odessa, makes a heart with her hands, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. In the building of the Chernomorye publishing group, in the city of Odessa, a volunteer center has been set up where camouflage nets are woven.
EPA-EFE
