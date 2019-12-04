In Pictures: Typhoon Kammuri hits Philippines, kills at least 4 people

Typhoon Kammuri slammed into the Philippines on Tuesday (Dec 3), killing at least four people. Government offices and schools were closed in affected areas, and utility firms appealed for patience ahead of anticipated power outages.

Residents are met by fallen power lines and overturned vehicles after Typhoon Kammuri hit Camalig town, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents gather debris from their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit the city of Sorsogon, south of Manila, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Children frolic in floodwater in Naga city, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fallen tree blocks a road in Naga city, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police inspect a truck that was damaged as Typhoon Kammuri slammed Legazpi city, Albay province, south-east of Manila, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Men cut up a tree that fell due to strong winds as Typhoon Kammuri slammed Legazpi city, Albay province, south-east of Manila, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Electrical poles teeter precariously over vehicles after Typhoon Kammuri slammed Legazpi city, Albay province, south-east of Manila, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: AP
A woman waits to receive assistance at the Delpan Evacuation Centre after Typhoon Kammuri hit Metro Manila, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents stand among their damaged houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Legazpi City, Albay, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo made available by Greenpeace-Philippines shows villagers working among damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Kammuri in Legazpi city, Albay Province, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE
A handout photo made available by Greenpeace-Philippines shows children splashed by strong waves along a dike in the aftermath of Typhoon Kammuri in Legazpi city, Albay Province, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE
The aftermath of Typhoon Kammuri, in Legazpi city, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Villagers shelter under a poncho during strong winds brought by Typhoon Kammuri, in Cavite City, Philippines, on Dec 3, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
