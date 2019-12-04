In Pictures: Typhoon Kammuri hits Philippines, kills at least 4 people
Typhoon Kammuri slammed into the Philippines on Tuesday (Dec 3), killing at least four people. Government offices and schools were closed in affected areas, and utility firms appealed for patience ahead of anticipated power outages.
