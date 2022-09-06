The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
In Pictures: Typhoon Hinnamnor slams into South Korea
Heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees, walls, and caused flooding and power outages across South Korea.
A man walks on a road along the coast damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Ulsan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a man from the flooded Taehwa river by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Ulsan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA REUTERS
A road is inundated after Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea, in Pohang, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA EPA-EFE
Pedestrians walk past a damaged structure and debris after Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Scattered bricks and an upturned tree lay on a walkway, caused by Typhoon Hinamnor in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A person removes ice cream from a container, damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Damage inside a Korean restaurant, caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man takes photos on a promenade as waves crash in the sea after Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A government worker pushes water off of a floor, in the wake of Typhoon Hinnamnor in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6, 2022, as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit South Korea's southern provinces.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA AFP
A view of a damaged store, caused by Typhoon Hinamnor in Busan, South Korea, September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians walk past a shop that was badly damaged when Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Choe Jun cleans his shore-front restaurant as his wife Park Hak-ja watches after Typhoon Hinnamnor passed Busan, South Korea, on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A worker carries a ladder beside a destroyed makeshift house on the southern island of Jeju on September 6, 2022, as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit South Korea's southern provinces.
PHOTO: YONHAP VIA AFP
A road and farms under water after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit Gyeongju City, South Korea, on September 6, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
