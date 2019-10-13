In Pictures: Typhoon Hagibis' path of destruction as it hits northern Japan after paralysing Tokyo

At least seven people were killed and 15 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralysed Tokyo, before plowing up the north-eastern coast. Almost half a million homes were left without power.

Residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river as Typhoon Hagibis hits Nagano, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Japan Self-Defence Force helicopter flying over residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river as Typhoon Hagibis hits Nagano, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Shinkansen bullet train yard flooded from heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, on Oct 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents walking on a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Kawasaki, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A car is seen partially submerged in a flooded residential area near the Tama River in Kawasaki, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Debris from damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis near the Tama River in Kawasaki, on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Empty shelves greet shoppers at a convenience store in Tokyo's Shinagawa district on Oct 12, 2019, as residents heed the weatherman's call to prepare for the worst.PHOTO: AFP
A view of Tama river in Tokyo which reaches flood risk level on Oct 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters patrolling Tokyo's Ota ward where roads are flooded on Oct 12, 2019 due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis.PHOTO: REUTERS
A wrecked crane is seen at a Tokyo construction site in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis on Oct 13, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit the seashore in Mihama, Mie Prefecture, on Oct 12, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Local residents sit in a boat as they are rescued from a flooded residential area in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, on Oct 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A local resident carrying his pet dog evacuates from an area flooded by the Abukuma river in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Oct 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A collapsed railway bridge is seen over Chikuma river swollen by Typhoon Hagibis in Ueda, central Japan on Oct 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
