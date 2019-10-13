In Pictures: Typhoon Hagibis' path of destruction as it hits northern Japan after paralysing Tokyo
At least seven people were killed and 15 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralysed Tokyo, before plowing up the north-eastern coast. Almost half a million homes were left without power.
