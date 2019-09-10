In Pictures: Typhoon Faxai hits Tokyo

The Greater Tokyo area encountered its most violent storm in history overnight as Typhoon Faxai lashed the region, killing at least three people and leaving in its wake toppled walls and scaffolding, fallen trees and power lines, and early morning transport snarls on Monday (Sept 9).

A toppled net caused by Typhoon Faxai at a golf driving range in Ichihara, in the Chiba prefecture of Japan, on Sept 9, 2019.
A toppled net caused by Typhoon Faxai at a golf driving range in Ichihara, in the Chiba prefecture of Japan, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Floating solar panels damaged by strong winds generated by Typhoon Faxai in Ichihara, Japan, on Sept 9, 2019.
Floating solar panels damaged by strong winds generated by Typhoon Faxai in Ichihara, Japan, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Stranded travellers at Narita Airport on Sept 9, 2019. Railway and subway operators also suspended services because of the typhoon.
Stranded travellers at Narita Airport on Sept 9, 2019. Railway and subway operators also suspended services because of the typhoon.PHOTO: AP
A police officer inspecting a fallen utility pole in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, on Sept 9, 2019.
A police officer inspecting a fallen utility pole in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People in Tokyo walking through heavy rain caused by Typhoon Faxai on Sept 8, 2019.
People in Tokyo walking through heavy rain caused by Typhoon Faxai on Sept 8, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Toppled scaffolding at a Haneda Airport parking facility in Tokyo on Sept 9, 2019.
Toppled scaffolding at a Haneda Airport parking facility in Tokyo on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AP
A temporary fence lies fallen on vehicles parked near a demolition site in Kawasaki, in the prefecture of Kanagawa, on Sept 9, 2019.
A temporary fence lies fallen on vehicles parked near a demolition site in Kawasaki, in the prefecture of Kanagawa, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Damaged beach houses in Miura, south of Tokyo, on Sept 9, 2019.
Damaged beach houses in Miura, south of Tokyo, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AP
Tokyo commuters waiting to get on trains after some rail services resumed on Sept 9, 2019.
Tokyo commuters waiting to get on trains after some rail services resumed on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Workers removing a toppled shopping street gate in Kamakura.
Workers removing a toppled shopping street gate in Kamakura.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A truck lying on its side on a highway in Tomisato, in the prefecture of Chiba, on Sept 9, 2019.
A truck lying on its side on a highway in Tomisato, in the prefecture of Chiba, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pedestrian making his way under fallen branches in Tokyo.
A pedestrian making his way under fallen branches in Tokyo.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Tokyo pedestrian struggling with an umbrella because of strong winds.
A Tokyo pedestrian struggling with an umbrella because of strong winds.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Collapsed steel advertising boards in Edogawa, Tokyo, on Sept 9, 2019.
Collapsed steel advertising boards in Edogawa, Tokyo, on Sept 9, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
46 min ago
Topics: 