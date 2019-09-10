In Pictures: Typhoon Faxai hits Tokyo

The Greater Tokyo area encountered its most violent storm in history overnight as Typhoon Faxai lashed the region, killing at least three people and leaving in its wake toppled walls and scaffolding, fallen trees and power lines, and early morning transport snarls on Monday (Sept 9).
