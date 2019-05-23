In Pictures: Two years after Marawi was overrun by Islamic militants, the city in the southern Philippines continues the process of rebuilding

Two years after Marawi in the southern Philippines was overrun by Islamic militants, it remains in ruins, with experts warning that stalled reconstruction efforts are bolstering the appeal of extremist groups in the volatile region.

Damaged buildings in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on May 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Soldiers riding on a military truck as they pass by a row of damaged buildings in Marawi.PHOTO: AFP
A bullet-riddled car in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao.PHOTO: AFP
Soldiers walking through a damaged building in Marawi.PHOTO: AFP
Dilapidated buildings dominate the areas most affected by the battle. PHOTO: REUTERS
A class schedule on display in a school classroom, with the acronym of the militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) spray-painted next to it. The school is in an area that saw some of the worst fighting.PHOTO: REUTERS
The bullet-riddled Grand Mosque in Marawi city is overrun by weeds in this photo taken on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An abandoned car in a derelict area where some of the worst fighting took place. PHOTO: REUTERS
A soldier walking on the rooftop area of the war-torn Grand Mosque in Marawi city.PHOTO: REUTERS
The Saint Mary's Cathedral in Marawi has been left in ruins.PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo of the Acampong family, before they left Marawi in 2017. The Acampongs now live in a tiny temporary housing unit on the city's outskirts, competing with thousands of families for water and other basic utilities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Marawi resident Abdul Gani, 49, working at a sewing machine while his children and nephews watch TV in a tent at an evacuation camp for families displaced by the Marawi siege, on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
