In Pictures: Two years after Marawi was overrun by Islamic militants, the city in the southern Philippines continues the process of rebuilding
Two years after Marawi in the southern Philippines was overrun by Islamic militants, it remains in ruins, with experts warning that stalled reconstruction efforts are bolstering the appeal of extremist groups in the volatile region.
