In Pictures: Tropical storm Dianmu batters Thailand

Flooding from the storm has already inundated 70,000 homes.

Published
1 hour ago
Employees and family members sit in front of the local hydrometerological sub-station in a flooded village in the central Thai province of Lopburi on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
Samran Buachumsuk tries to salvage belongings from his flooded home in the central Thai province of Lopburi on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country.PHOTO: AFP
A boy swims through a flooded village in the central Thai province of Lopburi on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
A resident casts a net to go fishing in his partially submerged village in the central Thai province of Lopburi on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
A man rests in a hammock in the grounds of a flooded Buddhist temple in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
A resident steers his boat through crops subrmerged in floodwaters in the central Thai province of Lopburi on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
A resident steers his boat over a footbridge through a flooded neighborhood in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on September 28, 2021, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers use a rope to carry victims across flood waters in the Chaiyaphum province, Thailand, in this screen grab taken from a video from social media September 28, 2021. PHOTO: HOOK31 THAILAND VIA REUTERS
People queue for transportation service on a temporary bridge along a flooded street in Chaiyaphum province, Thailand, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue workers attend to a man from a boat on a temporary bridge along a flooded street in front of a local hospital in Chaiyaphum province, Thailand, September 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
